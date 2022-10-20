Manoj Kohli parts ways with Softbank India as country head, say sources

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV review: Economical option in premium smart TV segment
SoftBank to bet on smaller ticket size for the second Vision Fund
Germany's Wirecard faked client data to gain £900 mn from SoftBank: Report
Rajeev Misra may raise $8-10 bn for his new fund, in talks with gulf royals
Prep for funding winter: SoftBank warns its portfolio firms of cost cutting
-
Manoj Kohli, who was previously the MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel, parted ways with Softbank in the first week of October, according to sources. Kohli used to head the SoftBank Group International and government affairs in the country, said sources in the know.
A message to Kohli did not elicit any response and Softbank did not comment on the issue.
Kohli has supported over 20 portfolio companies of the Japanese conglomerate and its Vision Fund such as Ola, Oyo, Paytm, Lenskart, Grofers, Snapdeal, WeWork, Delhivery, Uber, Swiggy and Unacademy, among others.
Prior to this, he was the executive chairman of SB Energy -- a SoftBank group company engaged in developing over 5 gigawatt of solar, wind and hybrid projects.
While at the helm of affairs at Bharti Airtel, Kohli was instrumental in building it as the number 3 telecom player in the world from 2 million customers to over 400 million subscribers.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU