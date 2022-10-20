JUST IN
Business Standard

Manoj Kohli parts ways with Softbank India as country head, say sources

Kohli has supported over 20 portfolio companies of the Japanese conglomerate and its Vision Fund

Topics
SoftBank | Softbank Group

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Manoj Kohli
Manoj Kohli (Illustration by Ajay Mohanty)

Manoj Kohli, who was previously the MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel, parted ways with Softbank in the first week of October, according to sources. Kohli used to head the SoftBank Group International and government affairs in the country, said sources in the know.

A message to Kohli did not elicit any response and Softbank did not comment on the issue.

Kohli has supported over 20 portfolio companies of the Japanese conglomerate and its Vision Fund such as Ola, Oyo, Paytm, Lenskart, Grofers, Snapdeal, WeWork, Delhivery, Uber, Swiggy and Unacademy, among others.

Prior to this, he was the executive chairman of SB Energy -- a SoftBank group company engaged in developing over 5 gigawatt of solar, wind and hybrid projects.

While at the helm of affairs at Bharti Airtel, Kohli was instrumental in building it as the number 3 telecom player in the world from 2 million customers to over 400 million subscribers.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:30 IST

