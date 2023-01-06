JUST IN
Govt yet to approve BIS certificates for 160 Chinese toy companies
Business Standard

Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales

The quarterly update indicates strong sales momentum across geographies

Godrej Consumer Products | Godrej Group | FMCGs

Ram Prasad Sahu 

Godrej
Though sales in the Indonesian market declined in low single digits it was in the green zone excluding the hygiene portfolio

Godrej Consumer Products posted better-than-expected December quarter numbers.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 20:12 IST

