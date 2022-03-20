Market cap of 10 most valued companies increases by over Rs 2.72 trn

-
The 10 mosted valued companies added a whopping Rs 2.72 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, as the domestic equity benchmarks witnessed heavy buying tracking an overall bullish trend in global equities.
The benchmark indices made strong gains in the holiday-truncated week. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 2,313.63 points or 4.16 per cent, while the NSE Nifty advanced 656.60 points or 3.95 per cent. Mirroring the bullish trend in the broader market, the combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of the country's top-10 firms zoomed by Rs 2,72,184.67 crore during last week.
Corporate major Reliance Industries' m-cap swelled by Rs 54,904.27 crore to Rs 16,77,447.33 crore. IT bellwethers TCS and Infosys Technologies together added Rs 41,058.98 crore to their market valuations.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed Rs 27,557.93 crore to Rs 13,59,475.36 crore while the valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 13,501.05 crore to reach Rs 7,79,948.32 crore.
The country's top lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI saw a sharp jump in their market valuations. HDFC Bank's valuation rose by Rs 46,283.99 crore to Rs 8,20,747.17 crore. The m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed by Rs 27,978.65 crore to Rs 4,47,792.38 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced by Rs 29,127.31 crore to reach Rs 5,00,174.83 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) surged by Rs 1,703.45 crore to Rs 4,93,907.58 crore and that of Bajaj Finance increased by Rs 22,311.87 crore to Rs 4,22,325.91 crore.
HDFC's valuation rose by Rs 33,438.47 crore to Rs 4,37,859.67 crore.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel also witnessed a rise of Rs 15,377.68 crore to its market valuation which stood at Rs 3,96,963.73 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.
