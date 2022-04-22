Marriott elevates Ranju Alex to VP-South Asia in place of Neeraj Govil

-
Marriott International Inc. has elevated Ranju Alex as its area vice president for the South Asia region, the first Indian woman to head a region at the world’s largest hotel operator.
Alex takes over the role from Neeraj Govil who relocated to Singapore after serving as a senior vice president of operations for Asia Pacific (excluding China) last year. As a key member of Marriott International’s leadership think tank, she will be based in Mumbai and oversee the company’s operations across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.
Alex will be responsible for creating and executing a strategic road map that will focus on establishing brand positioning and effectively expanding market share of the Marriott portfolio in South Asia. Prior to this appointment, Ranju was the Market Vice President for Western region in India.
With over 28 years of hospitality experience, the 12-year veteran with Marriott International is an alumnus of IHM Kolkata. She started her hospitality career with Oberoi group of hotels. Ranju joined Marriott International in 2010 as the General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Pune Hinjewadi, she then moved on to the Goa Marriott Resort & Spa.
