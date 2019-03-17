Maruti Suzuki cuts production by a quarter on slow demand in Indian markets

A slowing demand in India’s passenger vehicle market has prompted the car market leader, Maruti Suzuki India, to cut production by a quarter over March last year, said people aware of the company’s plans. Maruti is estimated to have cut production to around 126,000 units as compared to more than 172,000 units a year ago, which is a 26.8 per cent reduction.

This is in sharp contrast to a positive trend in the past several years, including double-digit growth for the last four years. The cut comes amid demand uncertainties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in ...