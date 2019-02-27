Maruti launches 2019 edition of Ignis, price starts at Rs 4.79 lakh

India Wednesday launched the 2019 edition of its hatchback with updated safety features priced between Rs 4.79-7.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new is now equipped with co-driver seat belt reminder and high speed alert system along with reverse parking assist system as standard features across all variants, India (MSI) said in a statement.

Under new safety regulations, these features will become mandatory for all passenger vehicles manufactured from July 1 this year.

Already, the earlier version of the model comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) and (electronic brakeforce distribution), seat belt pretensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX child seat restraint system, as standard fitments, it added.

"Taking passenger safety to next level, we have loaded with more safety features. These will be offered as standard across all variants," MSI Senior (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said.

He further said the Zeta and variants of the model are now offered with new roof rails to enhance its design and give it a strong road presence.

