Maruti launches 2019 edition of Ignis, price starts at Rs 4.79 lakh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki India Wednesday launched the 2019 edition of its hatchback Ignis with updated safety features priced between Rs 4.79-7.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Ignis is now equipped with co-driver seat belt reminder and high speed alert system along with reverse parking assist system as standard features across all variants, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Under new safety regulations, these features will become mandatory for all passenger vehicles manufactured from July 1 this year.

Already, the earlier version of the model comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) and EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution), seat belt pretensioners with force limiters and ISOFIX child seat restraint system, as standard fitments, it added.

"Taking passenger safety to next level, we have loaded Ignis with more safety features. These will be offered as standard across all variants," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said.

He further said the Zeta and Alpha variants of the model are now offered with new roof rails to enhance its design and give it a strong road presence.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 13:05 IST

