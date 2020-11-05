Maruti Suzuki recalls 40,453 Eeco units to fix issue with headlamp

-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it is recalling 40,453 units of its multi-purpose vehicle Eeco to fix an issue with the headlamp.
The recalled units were manufactured between November 4, 2019 and February 25, 2020, the automaker said in a statement.
"The company will inspect 40,453 units of Eeco for a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the headlamp. Any action, if required, shall be undertaken free of cost," it added.
Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by MSI authorised dealers in due course of time, the company said.
