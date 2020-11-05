BMW launches Mini John Cooper Works Hatch in India at Rs 46.9 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars recovering due to sales in Asia
BMW drives in its mid-sized X3 M SAV in India priced at Rs 99.9 lakh
BMW to cash in on people spending on luxury cars as virus curbs holidays
Festive boom: Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri, Dussehra
Mercedes-Benz to open bookings for its mid-size SUV from September 8
-
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched limited edition Mini John Cooper Works Hatch in India priced at Rs 46.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
The limited edition model is inspired by the Mini John Cooper Works GP and is offered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and only 15 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in, BMW India said in a statement.
Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, Mini John Cooper Works has always been in a league of its own with a unique combination of heritage, exclusivity and performance.
Inspired by Mini's motorsport genes and legendary racing successes, Mini John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is a tribute to Mini John Cooper Works GP."
The latest limited edition follows the footsteps of the 2006 and 2013 Mini John Cooper Works GP models, the company said.
It is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU