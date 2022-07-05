Mass leaves by cabin crew an aberration, ready for growth: IndiGo

-
ALSO READ
Fight for cabin crew, firm ATF prices to aggravate airlines' pain: Analysts
IndiGo, SpiceJet's fight for cabin crew to add to margin woes
As air traffic increases, airlines start restoring pilots' salaries
IndiGo to restore allowances for crew from July 31 as flight ops recover
DGCA seeks clarification from IndiGo on flight delay; shares fall 4%
-
IndiGo’s management is of the opinion that Saturday’s flight delays caused by sick leaves taken by many in the cabin crew are just an aberration.
The airline’s on-time performance nosedived to 45 per cent on Saturday as a large part of the cabin crew reported sick to participate in Air India’s recruitment process.
Privately, Air India executives denied holding interviews on Saturday and the airline did not issue any statement.
IndiGo’s on-time performance rose to 71.8 per cent on Sunday and 72.9 per cent on Monday. Though still below its rivals, the punctuality is expected to improve further on Tuesday, airline sources said.
“Mass leave by cabin crew was like a one-off occurrence,” a senior executive said.
The airline has not reprimanded or issued warning letters to those reporting sick as there was no concerted action to skip work.
Besides the sick leaves, issues like flight duty time limitations — rules related to work and rest period — as well as weather disruptions also impacted the airline’s punctuality on Saturday.
IndiGo operates around 1,500 flights daily, which is over 55 per cent of all domestic flights in the country.
While Saturday’s events may have caught the management off guard, it is anticipating movement of some staff members to other airlines.
Therefore, IndiGo is hiring for replacement and expansion. Around 1,500 in the cabin crew are under training and will join operations over the next few weeks.
“We continue to hire, train and engage with the crew,” another executive remarked.
Upgrades to the cabin crew supervisor role are also taking place.
The airline, however, is yet to take a decision on restoring all of the allowances it slashed during Covid. IndiGo did not share a comment on the issue.
The company’s stock shed 1.3 per cent and closed at Rs 1,628.75 on the BSE on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU