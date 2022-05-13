Matrimony.com showed good growth, poised to enhance momentum: CMD

-
ALSO READ
Wedding industry to touch $500 bn in 10 years: Matrimony.com's Janakiraman
Matrimony.com gains 6% as board plans to mull share buyback proposal
Matrimony.com surges 14% as board approves share buyback via tender offer
Growth momentum loses steam in Nov amid demand, supply disruption: ICRA
Sasikala plea against expulsion from AIADMK rejected by Tamil Nadu court
-
Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has demonstrated good growth in financial year 2022 and was poised to enhance its growth momentum, according to a top official.
The city-based company had registered a 15.6 per cent jump on its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter and 31.44 per cent on PAT for the year ending March 31, 2022.
The consolidated net profit for the quarter under review grew to Rs 11.70 crore, from Rs 10.12 crore registered in corresponding quarter previous year.
For the year ending March 31, 2022 consolidated net profits rose to Rs 53.59 crore, from Rs 40.77 crore registered year ago.
Total income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 116.26 crore from Rs 105.06 crore registered same quarter last year. For the year ending March 31, 2022 total income stood at Rs 452.43 crore as against Rs 395.33 crore registered year ago.
Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said, "We have demonstrated good growth in FY22 through relentless focus on execution of our strategies and tapping new horizons."
"With an able leadership and passionate set of people, we are poised to enhance our growth momentum, keeping our core purpose intact," he added.
The Board of Directors at its meeting have recommended a final dividend of 100 per cent (Rs 5 per equity share of par value of Rs 5 each), subject to the approval of the shareholders.
The Board also recommended a buyback of equity shares not exceeding Rs 75 crore at an indicative maximum buyback price not exceeding Rs 1,150, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU