Tata Motors shares jump over 8% after narrowing of net loss in Q4FY22

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer faces scrutiny over scale of its Covid profits, says report
Boom time for companies: What record profits may mean for govt's revenue
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit after exit from Russia over war
Private bank profits rise, thanks to higher NII and low provisions
Shares of Meta plunge 22% on lower profits, co loses $200 bn in valuations
-
Shares of Tata Motors rallied over 8 per cent in early trade on Friday, a day after the company reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The stock jumped 8.30 per cent to Rs 403 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it zoomed 8.31 per cent to Rs 403.25 apiece.
Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, amid challenges of semiconductor shortage and rising inflation.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,585.34 crore in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Its total consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 78,439.06 crore in the fourth quarter, as against Rs 88,627.90 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of Rs 413.35 crore in the period under review, as against a net profit of Rs 1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.
Standalone total revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,338.27 crore in the fourth quarter, as compared to Rs 13,480.42 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Tata Motors said.
"The key highlight of this particular quarter is the sequential recovery that we saw across all businesses, despite the challenges that we had on semiconductors and inflation," Tata Motors Group CFO P B Balaji said in an earnings call.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU