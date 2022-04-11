Sasikala plea against expulsion from AIADMK rejected by Tamil Nadu court

A court here on Monday dismissed expelled leader VK Sasikala's plea against her removal in a party general council in 2017.

The court dismissed her plea following an interlocutory application from Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami, the party's Legal Wing Joint Secretary A M Babu Murugavel said.

Sasikala had moved the city civil court earlier contending that the general council held in 2017, which expelled her as general secretary, was not valid.

The general council was held in the wake of the merger of the then separate factions headed by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami.

