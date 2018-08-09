Mazda, Suzuki conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests: Nikkei

-
ALSO READ
Suzuki breaks Japan's record, touches 20 mn milestones in India in 34 years
Suzuki Motor steps up R&D spend to defend India dominance
Suzuki Motorcycle launches 2018 series of Gixxer, Gixxer SF in India
Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram, Manesar plants together roll out 20 millionth car
Toyota's Indian arm to make cars developed by Suzuki in the country
-
Mazda Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, the latest in a series of compliance scandals in Japan's auto sector, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Mazda and Suzuki have submitted reports of their findings on their tests to the transport ministry and will publicise details on Thursday, the Nikkei said.
Representatives for Mazda and Suzuki told Reuters they had submitted reports to the ministry but declined further comment.
Mazda shares were down 1.4 per cent and Suzuki down 3.4 per cent in early trade, versus a 0.4 per cent fall in the benchmark Nikkei.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU