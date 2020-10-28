MCX Q2 net profit drops over 18% to Rs 58.55 cr in September quarter

-
Leading commodity bourse MCX on Wednesday reported over 18 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.55 crore for the second quarter of 2020-21.
Its net profit stood at Rs 71.75 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
Net income declined to Rs 137.52 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 144.53 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses were at Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 57.12 crore in July-September 2019-20.
MCX offers futures and option trading in both agriculture and non-agricultural commodities.
Shares of the company settled lower by 1.87 per cent at Rs 1766.10 apiece on BSE on Wednesday.
