MCX Q2 net profit drops over 18% to Rs 58.55 cr in September quarter

Leading commodity bourse on Wednesday reported over 18 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.55 crore for the second quarter of 2020-21.

Its net profit stood at Rs 71.75 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income declined to Rs 137.52 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 144.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 57.12 crore in July-September 2019-20.

offers futures and option trading in both agriculture and non-agricultural commodities.

Shares of the company settled lower by 1.87 per cent at Rs 1766.10 apiece on BSE on Wednesday.

