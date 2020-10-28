Welspun Enterprises reports doubling of net profit to Rs 30 crore

-
Welspun Enterprises on Wednesday reported more than doubling of its consolidated profit to Rs 30.47 crore for the quarter ended September.
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 14.47 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.
Its total income rose to Rs 383.63 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 340.61 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses for the July-September quarter declined to Rs 342.38 crore as compared to Rs 297.60 crore in the year-ago period.
