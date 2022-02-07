Meesho adopts boundaryless workplace model to attract talent

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank-backed Meesho most downloaded e-commerce app globally in Oct
Meesho announces 10-day company-wide break for staff post festive season
Meesho announces second ESOP programme worth $5.5 mn in less than a year
Meesho charts disruptive strategy, to deliver free in non-tier 1 towns
Social commerce firm Meesho sees 750% growth in users during festive sale
-
E-commerce company Meesho on Monday announced a boundaryless workplace model by giving its employees the choice to work from home, office or any location of their choice. Based on employee demand, the company will also set up satellite offices at locations with higher talent density.
Earlier, Meesho also introduced employee friendly practices like the 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy, gender reassignment leave and the 10-day reset and recharge policy. The latest initiative furthers the company’s efforts to reimagine conventional workplace dynamics.
To support working parents, Meesho will sponsor day care facilities for employees with children below 6 years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho’s head office in Bangalore.
With a focus on seamless employee experience, the company will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools. Providing ample opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in-person, the company is introducing initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations like Goa.
Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho said, “Driven by our mantra to build a people-centric workplace, Meesho has always ensured employees are at the core of everything we do. We have been championing many industry-first initiatives that have redefined conventional workplace norms and this new policy is a step in that direction.”
“We have studied multiple future-of-work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho,” he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU