Meesho adopts boundaryless workplace model to attract talent

E-commerce company on Monday announced a boundaryless workplace model by giving its employees the choice to work from home, office or any location of their choice. Based on employee demand, the company will also set up satellite offices at locations with higher talent density.

Earlier, also introduced employee friendly practices like the 30-week gender-neutral parental leave policy, gender reassignment leave and the 10-day reset and recharge policy. The latest initiative furthers the company’s efforts to reimagine conventional workplace dynamics.

To support working parents, will sponsor day care facilities for employees with children below 6 years of age. This can also be availed during official travels to Meesho’s head office in Bangalore.

With a focus on seamless employee experience, the company will enable its workforce with real-time and virtual collaboration tools. Providing ample opportunities for teams to even meet and collaborate in-person, the company is introducing initiatives like trips to attend quarterly summits and an annual workation in locations like Goa.

Ashish Kumar Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Meesho said, “Driven by our mantra to build a people-centric workplace, Meesho has always ensured employees are at the core of everything we do. We have been championing many industry-first initiatives that have redefined conventional workplace norms and this new policy is a step in that direction.”

“We have studied multiple future-of-work models to arrive at this novel boundaryless approach. In the future, this will also give talent across the globe an opportunity to build for Bharat with Meesho,” he added.