Meesho aims to reach 100 million monthly transacting users by Dec 2022

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank-backed Meesho most downloaded e-commerce app globally in Oct
Social commerce firm Meesho sees 750% growth in users during festive sale
Meesho reaches milestone of 9 mn women entrepreneurs on its platform
Meesho announces second ESOP programme worth $5.5 mn in less than a year
Meesho charts disruptive strategy, to deliver free in non-tier 1 towns
-
Meesho said on Thursday its aims to reach 100 million monthly transacting users by December 2022 an internet commerce platform and increase its roster to over 50 million products.
Over the next year, the SoftBank-backed firm said it will continue to fuel the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products, make e-commerce accessible to value-conscious customers. Meesho raised $570 million from investors, including SoftBank, in September. After the funding, Meesho’s valuation more than doubled to $4.9 billion in less than five months.
As India’s retail industry evolves, a growing number of value-conscious online shoppers are reshaping the landscape of Indian e-commerce. Bluetooth headphones, choppers and peelers topped shopping charts on Meesho this year.
With lockdowns extending work from home and pausing socializing or dining out, Indians took matters in their own hands. Over 45 lakh bluetooth headphones and 17 lakh choppers and peelers were sold in 2021. Sarees, kurtis and kurtas, and printed bedsheets were also among the top-5 products sold this year.
India shopped the most on Wednesdays, driven by women shoppers and men preferred Sundays. Beating the post-lunch slump, 2 pm to 3 pm was the most preferred time to shop on Meesho through the week. Port Blair stocked up on kitchen towels and lingerie was the most ordered product in Goa. Srinagar’s favourite product was onion hair oil and mangalsutras were a favourite in Hyderabad.
Meesho witnessed 15x growth in direct-to-platform customers over the previous year. In 2021, 71 per cent of all new users came from Tier 3+ regions like Malkangiri - Orissa, Baikunthpur - Chhattisgarh, Munnar - Kerala, Mankachar - Assam, Khalari - Jharkhand, Lalganj - Uttar Pradesh and Mahua - Bihar.
While sellers ensure customers have affordable access to their most-loved products, Meesho helped them scale their online business by announcing an industry-first 0 per cent commission model in July 2021. As a result, sellers saved over Rs 2 billion in just 5 months. Meesho saw its seller base grow to 4 lakh in 2021, with the highest participation coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU