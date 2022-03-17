Meesho clocks 14 mn orders during Holi sale, surpasses peak Diwali demand

-
Meesho, a fast-growing internet commerce platform, said it recently hosted a 3-day Holi sale event from March 4-6. Recording over 14 million orders in just 3 days, SoftBank-backed Meesho surpassed last year’s peak Diwali sale orders, which is the biggest festive shopping season in the country.
With a mission to democratize internet commerce, Meesho said it is making e-commerce accessible to consumers across the country. During the recently concluded Holi sale, the company saw nearly 80 per cent of the demand coming from tier 2+ markets like Amravati, Aurangabad, Faizabad, Muzaffarpur and Silchar. The platform also witnessed a sizable increase in the sale of jewellery, footwear, electronics and apparel.
“The recently concluded Holi sale event was a significant milestone for us. Our efforts to ensure consumers have access to quality products at the lowest prices is helping us cater to growing demand from Bharat consumers,” said Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho, “Recording 14 million orders in just 3 days, with 80 per cent of this demand coming from tier-2+ cities underscores our efforts to democratize e-commerce for everyone. With over 77 million unique product listings, we will continue to expand our product portfolio to make Meesho a single-shopping destination for the next billion consumers in the country.”
With seller-friendly initiatives like 0 per cent commission, zero penalty and 7-day payment cycle, sellers are able to earn better profit margins and grow their business with Meesho. During the recently concluded Holi sale, sellers witnessed about 230 per cent increase in orders.
“The highlight of the sale was that the order flow was the same on all 3 days. This was even better than the Diwali sale,” said Varun, a Meesho seller from Delhi.
“We saw a 5x jump in sales. The Maha Indian Savings Sale was my best sale so far,” said Priyank Adesara, another seller from Rajkot.
Meesho provides access to over 77 million unique products from a plethora of categories. Customers have the convenience of shopping for a wide assortment of products at the lowest prices from the comfort of their homes. In 2021, over 71 per cent of all new Meesho users came from India’s Tier 3+ markets.
