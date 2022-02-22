Meesho helps digitise 400,000 sellers across India as part of 100 mn vision

-
In a bid to achieve its vision of enabling 100 million small businesses to succeed online, Meesho, a fast-growing internet commerce company has so far helped over 400,000 sellers across the country digitise their businesses. Nearly 70 per cent of all Meesho sellers come from tier-2 and smaller cities, with strong participation from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Of the 400,000 sellers on Meesho, nearly 70,000 are from Delhi. The national capital has the highest number of women sellers on the platform. Interestingly, Delhi also saw an impressive 5x growth in the number of women sellers, highest across India.
To further help sellers scale their online business, Meesho announced an industry-first zero per cent commission model in July 2021. As a result, sellers on Meesho saved over Rs 200 crore in 5 months, between July-December, 2021. On an average, sellers on Meesho have seen their business grow by about 76 per cent over a period of two years.
“Meesho, through its innovative strategies has been able to create opportunities for seller communities throughout India. As a testament to this, we have witnessed a significant rise in the number of sellers being onboarded on our platform,” said Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth at Meesho. “We are confident that this trajectory will help us reach our ultimate destination, which is to enable 100 million small businesses to succeed online in India.”
With a mission to democratise e-commerce in India, Meesho said it provides MSMEs (micro small and medium enterprises) with the means to be financially independent.
“After taking a sabbatical from my full-time job to devote more time towards family and my son, I started spending more time pursuing my hobby of designing jewellery,” said Priyanka Jaiswal, a Meesho seller from Delhi. “With my husband’s encouragement, I decided to start my own brand of fashion jewellery called Samriddhi DC (Design Creations). Little did I know that what began as a casual hobby would eventually transform into a flourishing business on Meesho.”
Starting out with earrings, Samriddhi DC has since expanded its catalogue to include jewellery sets, bangles and other fashion accessories. Since 2018, when Jaiswal first collaborated with Meesho, her business has grown by almost 400 times.
Jaiswal aims to uplift other women through her professional journey with around 90 per cent of the staff in her team being women. In future, Jaiswal plans to expand her assortment with wallets, and subsequently include toys and apparel among others.
