Meesho integrates grocery with core application; rebrands Farmiso

In line with its vision to become a single shopping destination for the next billion users in India, internet commerce firm Meesho said it is integrating its grocery business within the core application by the first week of May 2022.
The SoftBank-backed company has also rebranded Farmiso to Meesho Superstore, representing its continued focus to fulfill consumer demand for daily essentials in tier 2 markets.
Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories like fresh fruits, vegetables, groceries, home care, and packaged food. The integration will now provide the company’s over 100 million Meesho users access to over 87 million active product listings across 36 categories on a single platform.
“As more users from tier 2+ regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery continues to grow. We are thrilled to integrate Meesho Superstore with our core app,” said Vidit Aatrey, founder and CEO, Meesho.
“What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across 6 states. Driven by our user-first mindset, the integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology, and product and talent,” Aatrey added.
Meesho launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users. In less than 9 months, it has scaled its grocery offering to 6 states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.
As the pilot continues to gain momentum, Meesho plans to make Superstore available in 12 states by the end of 2022.
