Meesho launches integrated e-commerce app for buyers and sellers on Android

SoftBank-backed Meesho most downloaded e-commerce app globally in Oct
Social commerce firm Meesho sees 750% growth in users during festive sale
Meesho aims to reach 100 million monthly transacting users by Dec 2022
Meesho announces second ESOP programme worth $5.5 mn in less than a year
Meesho reaches milestone of 9 mn women entrepreneurs on its platform
Meesho, the SoftBank-backed internet commerce firm, has launched an integrated e-commerce mobile app for Android users. Meesho is the first Indian e-commerce company in India to launch a unified mobile app for both buyers and sellers. The aim is to further aid the digitisation of small businesses in the country.
With the latest version of the app, Meesho users can now toggle between the two interfaces i.e. buyer and seller, with a single click. Sellers, in particular, can expect a superior e-commerce experience with access to multiple features on the app, which were earlier present only on the web versions. These include order processing, payment tracking, inventory management and seller support. Meanwhile, supporting features like uploading pictures of the product catalogues, creating and placing advertisements along with complete access to Meesho’s price and product recommendation tools will be added to the app. The unified app and its features will help more than 4 lakh sellers on the platform become successful online.
“A significant number of Meesho sellers don’t have easy access to desktops/laptops which were earlier essential for accessing all the features available on our platform,” said Kirti Varun Avasarala, Chief Product Officer, Meesho. “To provide them with a more seamless e-commerce experience, we have adopted a mobile-first approach which will help sellers manage their business on the go with minimal effort. In addition to the Android app, we have also completely re-hauled the user experience on the mobile web version of the seller hub.”
He said that the Android app is a testament to Meesho’s vision of enabling 100 million small businesses, including individual entrepreneurs, to succeed online.
Earlier this month, Meesho announced two new initiatives for its sellers, an industry-first ‘Zero Penalty’ and ‘7-Day Payments’. The former ensures that sellers are not penalized for self or auto cancellation of orders, while the latter ensures sellers are paid faster, which in turn, helps them reinvest money back into their business. In the last few years, Meesho said it has consistently introduced a slew of initiatives to ease the digitization process for sellers across the country which includes an industry-first 0% commission model announced in July 2021. Meesho’s latest integrated Android application is easy to understand and operate, helping sellers realize how digital transition is simple and efficient. Even with the latest changes, the compressed apk size stands at about 15 MB on the Google Play Store, maintaining its position as the lightest e-commerce app in India.
