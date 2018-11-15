Meet Gopal, a chat bot that speaks Hindi, Tamil and 10 other Indian tongues

Reverie Language Technologies, a start-up offering Indian language solutions to internet companies, on Thursday launched a virtual chat assistant for consumers and enterprise clients. The assistant supports 12

Gopal, Reverie's new chat bot, understands Hindi and 11 other Indian languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali, among others. Users can accomplish tasks like mobile recharge through text and voice input using the platform. The bot is primarily a B2B (business-to-business) platform, which Reverie aims to deploy for banks and other enterprises, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Arvind Pani said.



As internet access grows across India, technology are coming up with services and products in vernacular languages to capture new users. Translation to Hindi and several other languages is already possible online and the effort is now on to expand it for engaging with customers.

Reverie, which has been working in the area of local languages for almost a decade, has built a software offering helping integrate local languages support with their business. Its bundled (software-as-a-service) offerings include Indic typing, content conversion, multi-lingual search and discovery, and a popular Hindi keyboard for smartphones.