Meet Rene, the smart assistant to help you with cumbersome data processes

From banking to pharma, traditional customer relationship management systems are menu-driven and too cumbersome for regular business users to fill in.

In order to give the users freedom from all that drudgery, Resonance, an applied artificial intelligence (AI) and smart data assistance provider, came up with its flagship product Rene, a mobile phone-based AI platform that captures and analyses unstructured sales and client data available within the company’s internal systems and externally on the worldwide web. The user has to tell Rene what needs to be updated into the system ...