Meet the two entreprenuers working on India's answer to Elon Musk's Tesla

It took them just around 15 days to close their first round of funding back in 2014, and the investors who participated in the round included two of the most successful stories in the Indian internet space -– Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal.

Since then, there’s no looking back for both Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, the two young entrepreneurs who have been working hard to build the ‘Tesla of India’ through their venture Ather Energy, step by step. After years of endurance and unflinching dedication, they are all set to hand over the keys of their dream ...