Mega merger of PSBs could mean Rs 5,000-cr demand in IT outsourcing

The central government’s decision to merge 10 public sector banks (PSBs) to create four bigger entities is likely to create a huge outsourcing opportunity for both Indian and global players in information technology (IT) services in the coming quarters. Including consultancy companies, around Rs 5,000 crore of business could be generated, it is thought.

To begin with, say sector experts, there would be the immediate integration of various technology stacks. This would create more business for global consulting and IT services entities such as KPMG, PwC, EY, Accenture and IBM, ...