Megha Engineering hands over indigenously built oil rigs to ONGC

-
ALSO READ
Once a prized asset, is oil giant ONGC nearing the end of the road?
Explained: Why 'atmanirbharta' flows against oil security for India
Raising production, reviving existing fields can multiply gains for ONGC
ONGC's existential problem: India's exploration conglomerate running empty
ONGC offers 43 of its fields to operators for enhancing production
-
Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL) handed over an indigenously built oil and gas rig to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Thursday. This is part of a Rs 6,000 crore tender bagged by MEIL in 2019 to supply 47 rigs to ONGC.
ONGC’s order of 47 rigs to MEIL comprises 20 workover rigs and 27 land drilling rigs.
According to MEIL officials, the first such rig was handed over in April while the second rig was delivered on Thursday. By March 2022, it is going to deliver 23 rigs to ONGC. At present, 14 rigs are in transportation to different locations across the country.
To aid the development of these rigs MEIL had bought out an Italian company, Drill Mac, in January 2019. “These automated rigs are using advanced hydraulic technology acquired from the takeover of Drill Mac,” the MEIL officials added.
“Until recently, India was mostly dependent on oil and fuel extraction rigs imports, but MEIL has significantly boosted domestic rig manufacturing capacity,” said N Krishna Kumar, Head-Oil Rigs Division of MEIL.
This rig is set to begin operations at KLDDH oil well near GGS-IV oil field in Dhamasana village Near Kalol in Gujarat, under ONGC Ahmedabad Asset. “It drills oil wells faster and operates with minimal power. With a capacity of 1,500 HP, the rig can easily drill up to 4,000 metres. The rig is expected to be operational for 40 years,” a MEIL statement said.
“The indigenous component level in the advanced rigs is 50 per cent at present, and will be increased to 90 per cent over time,” the statement added.
MEIL said it will manufacture and deliver the rigs to ONGC Assets in Assam (Shib Sagar, Jorhat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar, Mehsana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala) and Tamil Nadu (Karaikal).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU