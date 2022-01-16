MEIL completes 5-km tunnelling work as part of Zojila project

-
ALSO READ
DMRC milestone: First-ever tunnelling stretch of Ph-IV project completed
Gadkari reviews construction work of all-weather Zojila, Z-Morh tunnels
Zojila tunnel important for national security, says Anurag Singh Thakur
BRO extends access to Zojila that links Ladakh with rest of India
Megha Engineering hands over indigenously built oil rigs to ONGC
-
Infrastructure major Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Sunday said it has completed 5-km-long tunnelling work as part of the 18-km-long all-weather Zojila Tunnel in a record time of 14 months.
The company in a statement said the project of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), being executed by the MEIL, is envisaged to ensure connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh throughout the year without any interruptions.
The Zojilla Tunnel -- Nilgrar 1, 2 & Zojila main tunnel - is being expeditiously executed, despite unfavourable weather conditions like snowfall, and blizzard at a high altitude of 3,528 metres above mean sea level, MEIL said.
The statement noted that Zojila project, Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel, is a challenging development project in India for strategic reasons too.
It added that the current winter witnessed the highest-ever snowfall in the history of Jammu and Kashmir with temperatures dropping to -30 degree celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU