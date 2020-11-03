Mercedes starts local assembly of AMG models to make cars affordale

A decade after Benz introduced its range of performance cars under the AMG stable in India, the company has started the local assembly of the GLC AMG 43 locally as part of a larger strategy to make the performance cars more affordable. As compared to a fully imported model, the local production makes the model cheaper by Rs 25 lakh.

Going ahead, the company plans to assemble more AMGs locally. The move will help the firm grow its overall volumes at a rapid pace in India, said the company’s top official. has invested Rs 400 crore in the last couple of years for local assembly of models.

With this, the leader will be producing the New Generation cars (NGC), the sedans, the and now the AMG performance cars at one facility, the company said in a statement. Mercedes’ facility near Pune has an annual installed capacity of 20,000 cars.

ALSO READ: Bajaj Auto reports 11% jump in total sales at 512,038 units in Oct

“The technologies, market trend and customer requirements are changing rapidly and we have kept pace with the changes. The AMG models have been seeing a good upswing in demand and it made sense to make it affordable. Commencing local assembly is a step in that direction,” said Piyush Arora, executive director, operations at Benz India.

The local production of the GLC AMG makes it cheaper by Rs 25 lakh, he said. India levies 102 per cent import duty on cars that come into the country as a completely built unit (CBU). Priced at Rs 76.70 lakh, the GLC is powered by 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that produces 390 hp (287 kW), 23 hp (17 kW) more than the previous model. It comes with a choice of five drive programs: "slippery", "comfort", "sport", "sport+" and "individual.

Mercedes has launched 10 new models for the Indian market this fiscal year. Of this, five – the latest being the GLC AMG Coupe, are from the AMG stable. This underscores the criticality of the brand for the company, says Arora. Cars under the AMG brand grew over 54 per cent in 2019. The market size of such performance cars is 900 to 1000 units per month and Mercedes accounts for half the market. Mercedes introduced the AMG range in India a decade back but started considering the local assembly only after the volumes starting showing a good traction.

ALSO READ: We expect an AUM growth of 5-6% in FY21, says STFC's Umesh Revankar

Meanwhile, touching upon the impact of the recent Quality Audit order that makes it mandatory for the manufacturers to get a BIS certification for imported parts and aggregates, Arora said it will have an impact on the timeline of launches and may lead to some delay. Mercedes continues to be in dialogues with the government through industry body, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on the issues. “If nothing happens, we will have to live with it,” he said.

India’s luxury car market, which accounts for less than a per cent of the total passenger vehicles sales, has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sales however, have started looking up with the onset of the festive season. Mercedes-Benz India sold 5,007 cars and in the nine months to the year, posting 49.5 per cent year on year decline. For the first time since the outbreak of Covid, the company's September sales reached pre-lockdown levels pointing to recovery in sales and a strong buyer sentiment. The E-Class sedan continues to be its highest selling model followed by C-Class sedan while the GLC, is the highest selling SUV.