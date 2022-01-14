Merger of two listed Jindal Stainless companies to spill over to FY23

The wait for merger of two listed Jindal Stainless companies is getting longer with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) yet to give its approval for the process.

According to officials in the know, the merger of Jindal Stainless (JSL) and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) (JSHL) has been pending at NCLT, after the boards of the companies approved it, and is likely to spill over to 2022-23. “The Company filed the first motion petition with the NCLT Chandigarh on March 17, 2021 and is currently waiting for directions of the NCLT for convening the meeting of the equity shareholders and ...