Meta partners with Salesforce, to offer WhatsApp biz messaging services

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of WhatsApp, today announced a global partnership with customer relationship management (CRM) software provider Salesforce to enable its customers answer customer questions, run marketing campaigns, and sell through WhatsApp business messages.
WhatsApp in a blog post released on Tuesday said, “Earlier this year, we opened up the WhatsApp Business Platform to any business across the world to help them get started on WhatsApp in a matter of minutes – deepening customer relationships, driving sales and providing support in an efficient and delightful way.”
The partnership will also enable global customers of Salesforce to use WhatsApp Cloud API. WhatsApp Cloud API is a service by Meta that allows businesses to send and receive messages using the cloud-hosted version of its WhatsApp Business API.
The Cloud API hosted on Meta's services also allows WhatsApp Business users to implement WhatsApp Business API without the cost of hosting on their own servers.
The messaging app added that, the partnership with Salesforce, the world’s largest CRM platform will bring many more businesses to use its service to connect with their customers. “Earlier this year, we opened up the WhatsApp Business Platform to any business across the world to help them get started on WhatsApp in a matter of minutes – deepening customer relationships, driving sales and providing support in an efficient and delightful way,” the company said.
The announcement comes days after Reliance JioMart partnered with Meta to sell groceries on WhatsApp chat.
Mark Zukerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta Platforms said, “We're partnering with Salesforce so all businesses that use their platform can use WhatsApp business messages to answer customer questions, run marketing campaigns, and sell directly in chat. More and more people prefer to communicate with businesses over text. That's why we launched our Cloud API earlier this year and are now partnering with Salesforce.”
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 23:03 IST
