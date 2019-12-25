Metro Cash & Carry pips Amazon, Walmart in profitability, revenue growth

German wholesale retail giant Metro Cash & Carry India has managed to pip two of its American rivals in the local market, in profitability as well as revenue growth. Metro, which had opened its first store in the country 15 years ago, zoomed past rivals like Walmart and Amazon Wholesale by turning profitable for the first time in 2018-19.

According to its filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), during the last financial year, Metro posted Rs217.4 crore net profit. But the two American giants remained in the red. While, Amazon Wholesale reported Rs 141 crore net loss, ...