MFs differ with banks over DHFL resolution, may opt for the DRT route

Mutual funds (MFs) that have exposure to beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) are likely to break ranks with banks and are weighing the option of going to the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) to settle matters. A meeting is now scheduled between banks and MFs to find a path that can secure the interests of both sets of players.

The debenture trustees to DHFL’s bonds — Catalyst Trusteeship and IDBI Trusteeship — are also expected to give their views. The issue came to the fore at a meeting held last Friday by SBI Capital Markets — one of the ...