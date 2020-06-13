MFs receive interest payout from Vodafone ahead of SC hearing over AGR dues

(MFs) with exposure to debt papers of the troubled telecom major received interest payments from the company on June 12, ahead of hearing in over its dues related to additional gross revenues (AGR) next week.

MF (FT MF) -- which had exposure to the debt papers of the company -- in six of its schemes (that are under wound-up) also received the payments. This would allow the fund house to distribute these funds to investors, who were invested in the six schemes as on January 24 (effective date of segregation).

"Interest payment was received from for 8.25% 10-JUL-20 (ISIN INE713G08046) on June 12, 2020. This amount shall be distributed to the investors in proportion to their holdings in the plans of the segregated portfolio," spokesperson for FT MF said.

The bonds are slated to mature on July 10, 2020. Before the segregation, the scheme exposures to these bonds stood at Rs 1,124.2 crore (as of December 31, 2019).

Other Vodafone Idea bonds held in FT MF schemes are maturing in September, 2023.

in a note also said that Vodafone Idea made the annual interest payment of Rs 12.38 crore in UTI Credit Risk Fund. The fund house created a segregated portfolio of Vodafone Idea on February 17, 2020 with 65 per cent marked down.

According to sources, India MF had also received the payments. Before creation of segregated portfolio, the India’s Hybrid Bond Fund had exposure of Rs 39 crore (as of January 31, 2020) to the debt paper of Vodafone Idea. The fund house has exposures to other papers of Vodafone Idea in its Strategic Debt Fund and Credit Risk Fund.

Vodafone Idea was downgraded to ‘BB-’ by (below investment grade) on February 17, 2020, following Supreme Court’s decision on definition of AGR, which led to liability of around Rs 44,150 crores on Vodafone Idea.

The recovery proceeds will be credited to the investors’ accounts in proportion to their holdings.

As per SC’s order on June 11, the apex court will consider a reasonable time-frame along with securities, undertakings and guarantees which would be required to be furnished by the telecom service providers on the next hearing date of June 18.