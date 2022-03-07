Microsoft announces setting up of its fourth data centre in India

Tech giant on Monday announced that the company will be setting up its fourth in Hyderabad, Telangana. While the company did not disclose the investment or the exact size of the campus, said that this will be one of the largest data center in India and will be operational by 2025.

Business Standard had reported that has signed a definitive agreement with the State government of Telangana to set up a with a total investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

This strategic investment is aligned with Microsoft's commitment to help customers thrive in a cloud and AI-enabled digital economy and will become part of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure, said the company.

Microsoft started its journey in India in 2015 and has data centers in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. This data centre will also add to the growing demand for Microsoft’s cloud services from both the private enterprises as well as the government sector. It will offer the entire Microsoft portfolio across the cloud, data solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), productivity tools, and customer relationship management (CRM) with advanced data security, for enterprises, start-ups, developers, education, and government institutions.

“The cloud opportunity in India is around $10 billion over the next 2-3 years and is growing 20 per cent per annum. But more importantly the impact of data centre on job creation is immense. In India we have about 4.5 lakh Microsoft certified engineers and this centre will also amplify job creation,” said Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India.

Customer demand for cloud as a platform for digital transformation, driving economic growth and societal progress across India, is increasing. According to IDC, Microsoft datacenter regions in India contributed $9.5 billion revenue to the economy between 2016 and 2020. Beyond GDP impact, the IDC report estimated 1.5 million jobs were added to the economy, including 169,000 new skilled IT jobs.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for skill Development & entrepreneurship and electronics & information technology of India, shared, “Today’s commitment to the people and businesses of India will position the country among the world’s digital leaders. A Microsoft datacenter region provides a competitive advantage to our digital economy and is a long-term investment in our country’s potential. The cloud is transforming every industry and sector. The investment in skilling will empower India’s workforce today and into the future.”