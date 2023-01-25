JUST IN
Business Standard

Thousands in India impacted as network outage hits Microsoft products

According to Downdetector.com, 3,900 people reported outages for Teams alone; services were impacted in US, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa

India

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

The problem was due to a network outage that took down Microsoftâ€™s cloud platform Azure.

Microsoft users in India too suffered the global outage that impacted the tech giant’s products such as Teams, Microsoft 365 and Outlook. In India thousands of users on Teams were impacted by the outage.

According to Downdetector.com around 3,900 people reported outages for Teams. There were reports of problems from Indian users of Microsoft across its other products as well.

Microsoft globally in a statement had said it was looking into the issue that caused services to go down for thousands of people across the globe. The problem was due to a network outage that took down Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure.

According to a Reuters report, the Azure status page showed services were impacted in US, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Only services in China and its platform for governments were not hit.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 19:47 IST

