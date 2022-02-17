Might hire a person who just retired, says Capgemini's Aiman Ezzat

For Aiman Ezzat, the global chief executive officer of Capgemini, the ‘Great Resignation’ is not a concern but an opportunity that can be leveraged, and he believes that firms can look for talent even among those who were so far not considered eligible, like retirees.

Ezzat believes the acceptance of remote workforce has increased access to talent from across the world. “I can onboard and train people at a very low cost. So, I can have students or even retired people or somebody who has no technological background train them because it doesn’t cost a lot to ...