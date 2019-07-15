Mindtree employees worry over work culture shift as L&T takes charge

For most Mindtree employees, it’s business as usual on the main campus in Bengaluru despite the company going through a change of ownership.

The only concern for them is whether L&T, with majority control, will maintain the work culture of Mindtree or try to impose its own on this mid-tier information technology firm. “I am not thinking about job security. The only thing that bothers me is whether the work culture which I enjoy in Mindtree will continue under the new promoter or not,” said a 20-something IT engineer who’s worked with Mindtree for about 18 ...