MMTC-PAMP aims at Rs 1,000-crore revenue from eastern region in 5 year

MMTC-PAMP, a JV between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Switzerland-based bullion brand PAMP SA, on Thursday said it is aiming at a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from the eastern region in the next five years.
It forayed into the eastern market, launching the first store in Kolkata.
Over the next five years, the company aims at earning a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the eastern region, and expand into key regional markets by targeting Jharkhand, Bihar and the northeast, MMTC-PAMP said in a release.
With the launch of the Kolkata unit, the company now has 14 stores across the country.
We plan to build a strong presence in the eastern market and with this store, we will not only cater to the huge demand of gold recycling in the region, but will also offer our flagship 999.9 purest gold, silver coins and ingots to consumers and trade channels, MMTC- PAMP MD & CEO Vikas Singh said.
