JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Budget carrier IndiGo partners with MakeMyTrip for holiday offerings
Business Standard

MMTC-PAMP aims at Rs 1,000-crore revenue from eastern region in 5 year

With the launch of the Kolkata unit, the company now has 14 stores across the country

Topics
MMTC | MMTC Pamp | Bullion industry

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

MMTC to auction 12 tonnes of gold from GMS in next 10 days
we will not only cater to the huge demand of gold recycling in the region, but will also offer our flagship 999.9 purest gold, silver coins.

MMTC-PAMP, a JV between state-owned MMTC Ltd and Switzerland-based bullion brand PAMP SA, on Thursday said it is aiming at a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore from the eastern region in the next five years.

It forayed into the eastern market, launching the first store in Kolkata.

Over the next five years, the company aims at earning a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the eastern region, and expand into key regional markets by targeting Jharkhand, Bihar and the northeast, MMTC-PAMP said in a release.

With the launch of the Kolkata unit, the company now has 14 stores across the country.

We plan to build a strong presence in the eastern market and with this store, we will not only cater to the huge demand of gold recycling in the region, but will also offer our flagship 999.9 purest gold, silver coins and ingots to consumers and trade channels, MMTC- PAMP MD & CEO Vikas Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, February 24 2022. 21:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.