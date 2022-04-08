MobiKwik elevates Anshuman Misra as Chief Product and Technology Officer

-
ALSO READ
Mobikwik to raise private funding as stock market turns bearish
Fintech delinquency rates are not alarming: LenDenClub CEO Bhavin Patel
The market has become a lot more real of late: PB Fintech's Dahiya, Bansal
Moglix-owned Credlix acquires Singapore-based EXIM fintech startup NuPhi
Pune's fintech startup FPL Technologies valuation jumps to $750 million
-
Fintech company MobiKwik said on Friday that it has promoted Anshuman Misra as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) with immediate effect. In his new role, Misra will work with the product, design, engineering, infrastructure and security functions at MobiKwik.
Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder and CEO of MobiKwik, said, “Anshuman has done phenomenal work in building product leadership for the business. He spearheaded the UX refresh of MobiKwik Zip, making it the most loved BNPL product. His zeal for continuous improvement has led to elevation in our core technology and infrastructure.”
He further added, “MobiKwik started out as a payments platform, has become the largest BNPL fintech and is building out savings and insurance.
Our next growth frontier is to become a digital bank for Bharat fulfilling all the financial needs of 500 million Indians.”
Misra joined MobiKwik in May 2021 as Senior Vice President – Product. Prior to joining MobiKwik, he was Vice President of Operations (Product & Engineering) at Hike Messenger. With more than 18 years of experience in the industry, Anshuman has worked in cross-functional roles at Microsoft, IBM, Quark, and Spice.
Misra said, “I am excited to be a part of the winning team at MobiKwik. The company has demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in the last few years on the back of BNPL and payments. Our charter now is to create impact across all financial services for the people of Bharat.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU