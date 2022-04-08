MobiKwik elevates Anshuman Misra as Chief Product and Technology Officer

company said on Friday that it has promoted Anshuman Misra as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) with immediate effect. In his new role, Misra will work with the product, design, engineering, infrastructure and security functions at .

Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder and CEO of MobiKwik, said, “Anshuman has done phenomenal work in building product leadership for the business. He spearheaded the UX refresh of Zip, making it the most loved BNPL product. His zeal for continuous improvement has led to elevation in our core technology and infrastructure.”

He further added, “MobiKwik started out as a payments platform, has become the largest BNPL and is building out savings and insurance.

Our next growth frontier is to become a digital bank for Bharat fulfilling all the financial needs of 500 million Indians.”

Misra joined MobiKwik in May 2021 as Senior Vice President – Product. Prior to joining MobiKwik, he was Vice President of Operations (Product & Engineering) at Hike Messenger. With more than 18 years of experience in the industry, Anshuman has worked in cross-functional roles at Microsoft, IBM, Quark, and Spice.

Misra said, “I am excited to be a part of the winning team at MobiKwik. The company has demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in the last few years on the back of BNPL and payments. Our charter now is to create impact across all financial services for the people of Bharat.”