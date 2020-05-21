Mobility for essentials drives used-car sales as Ola, Uber bookings drop

Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MCFW), the country's largest multi-brand used car platform, has seen its sales velocity over the last two months decrease by around 50 per cent, however the good news is that bookings are still happening with orders having been executed, post the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO at MFCW says that the decline of traction in Ola and Uber bookings has led to growing inquiries for smaller and used cars on their platform. It isn't just inquiries and window-shopping, the company has also seen close to 1,500 bookings being executed the past ...