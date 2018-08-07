Modi govt likely to sell at least 5% stake in Coal India this fiscal

Faced with the lack of any-big ticket disinvestment, the Narendra Modi government is considering selling at least 5 per cent stake in Coal India this fiscal year, Business Standard has learnt. At current market capitalisation levels, a 5 per cent stake sale will fetch the exchequer around Rs 88 billion.

The stake sale may happen in the second half of this fiscal year. The total disinvestment target for 2018-19 stands at Rs 800 billion, of which only Rs 92 billion has been achieved. The stake sold in Coal India is likely to come from a Special National Investment Fund (SNIF). ...