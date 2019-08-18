Moglix to set up industrial distribution centres in 25 major hubs of India

Delhi-based LPG cylinder-makers SM Sun Power was facing difficulty in identifying the right suppliers for their MRO (maintenance, repair and operation). It needed a company that provided quality materials at competitive rates. “Moglix acted as a one-stop solution for our MRO supplies and helped us procure raw material at competitive prices.

As a result, we have achieved more than 10 per cent savings in the procurement cost,” said Sanjay Gupta, director, SM Sun Power. Founded by Rahul Garg, Singapore-headquartered Moglix, which gets about 80 per cent of its revenue from ...