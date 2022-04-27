Mondelez tops quarterly sales estimates powered by higher prices and demand

(Reuters) - beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as higher prices and sustained demand for the Oreo maker's and snacks helped it overcome a hit to business from supply chain hurdles.

Net revenue rose to $7.76 billion in the first quarter from $7.24 billion a year earlier, topping analysts' average estimate of $7.39 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

