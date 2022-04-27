Nasscom appoints Krishnan Ramanujam as Chairperson for 2022-23

-
-
IT industry body Nasscom has appointed Krishnan Ramanujam, a senior executive at Tata Consultancy Services, as its Chairperson for 2022-23.
Krishnan was the Vice Chairperson of the body. He succeeds Accenture's Senior Managing Director in India Rekha M Menon, who had served as the Chairperson for 2021-22.
Nasscom (National Association of Software and Services Companies) has appointed Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, as the Vice Chairperson for 2022-23.
The new leadership, along with President Debjani Ghosh, will lead Nasscom to carry out its diverse array of priorities to achieve the 2025 vision for the industry.
"With the length and breadth of innovations we are witnessing, India's vision of a USD 350 billion Industry by 2025 is eminently within the realms of possibility. I look forward to working closely with Nasscom's member companies, the government and other stakeholders to continue our endeavour in fostering growth," Ramanujam said in a statement on Tuesday.
At Tata Consultancy Services, Ramanujam heads the enterprise growth group.
"As we are shaping the techade, I am delighted to have the opportunity to now work with Krishnan and Anant to spearhead innovations and drive the industry towards new heights in this techade.
"A distinctly accomplished and thought leader, Krishnan with his unique perspective and visionary outlook towards the future of Indian IT will help lead the sector in a time of uncertainty and opportunities," Ghosh said.
