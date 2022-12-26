Money View raises $75 mn in Series E by Apis Partners, valued at $900 mn

player Money View has raised $75 million in its ongoing Series E funding led by Apis Partners, a UK-based asset manager that supports growth stage financial services and financial infrastructure businesses, along with participation from Tiger Global, Winter Capital and Evolvence. The company has been valued at $900 million.

Money View said it will use the raised capital to scale the core credit business, grow the team, and expand its product portfolio with services such as digital bank accounts, insurance, and wealth management solutions in order to solidify its leadership position.

“Our performance and growth over the past two years has allowed us to drive our mission of true financial inclusion in India with great success. We are thrilled to have join us in our journey and with their support, we look forward to becoming India’s leading online credit platform with innovative and holistic financial solutions,” said Puneet Agarwal, CEO of Money View.

Founded in 2014, Money View provides personalised credit products and personal financial management solutions. With over 40 million app downloads, the company is operating at an annualised disbursal run rate of $1.2 billion and managing AUMs of over $800 million. Money View has been unit economic positive since inception and has been profitable for the past two years, it said in a statement.

“It has been a real pleasure working with Puneet, Sanjay and their talented team throughout the process. Money View has achieved great success already, with their credit products democratising the access for millions of customers in India, and we are truly excited to partner with the company at this stage of its journey,” said Matteo Stefanel, co-founder and managing partner at .

“Money View is one of the most innovative and successful digital credit businesses across our markets, and the company has attained market leadership in India while delivering high profitability and a strong focus on ESGI principles. Money View’s strong track record speaks for itself, and we are confident that we will be able to celebrate more successes with the company in the coming months and years,” said Udayan Goyal, co-founder and managing partner at .

The Raine Group is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Money View for its Series E financing round.