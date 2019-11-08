JUST IN
Moody's downgrades outlook on SBI, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and 11 others
Business Standard

Moody's rating action unwarranted; things in India not so bad: Mark Mobius

The founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP suggests India should invest more in building infrastructure to return to the high-growth path

Rajesh Bhayani  |  Mumbai 

Founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP and a well-known emerging-market investment guru, Mark Mobius sees Moody’s Investor Service’s latest outlook downgrade on India as an unnecessary move. In Mumbai to address the India Commodity Day event organised by MCX, Mobius told Rajesh Bhayani in an exclusive interview that things in India were not so bad as they were made out to be.

But he suggested that India should invest more in infrastructure to revive economic growth. Edited excerpts: Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded its outlook on India. How do you see ...

First Published: Fri, November 08 2019. 23:12 IST

