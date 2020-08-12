Moped sales are back in green in the month of July with 14% growth

are back in green in the month of July. TVS Motor, the sole manufacturer of moped, sold 58,403 units in July 2020 as against 51,192 units, a year ago, an increase of 14 per cent.

In June 2020, dropped by 22 per cent to 40,620 units from 52,253 in June 2019. In 2019-20, total was 651,000 units as against 897,000 units, a drop of 27 per cent.

Moped sales have been under pressure during this period due to weak sentiment in the rural market since there was always a worry about delayed monsoon. Besides, the cost increase due to higher insurance premium, which led to 12 per cent increase on-road prices, huge discounting from many of the players in the economy motorcycles have impacted moped sales.

But things have turned around in the month of June ( did not release numbers for the month of March, April and May) after the good monsoon, positive sentiment in the rural and ET-Fi based mopeds started giving more fuel efficiency.

Company's management recently in an investor call said that moped is seeing a good response, thanks to the ET-Fi technology, which gives a host of benefits to the customer and also 15% fuel efficiency.

TVS Motor, India’s third largest two-wheeler maker, is the sole manufacturer of mopeds after Hero and Kinetic exited the sector many years ago.