Most firms claim to be equipped to deal with rising cyber attacks: Survey

Most firms expect cyber attacks to increase over the next one year, but claim they are well-equipped to deal with any kind of data breaches, according to a survey. Firms also expect their budget to go up in the next one year, the C-Suite Survey 2018 by US-based data analytics firm said.

The study, conduced by independent research company Ovum, was based on interviews with senior staff in the security and from four to five industries, that have large consumer customer bases, and are having more than 500 employees.

“Nearly 88 per cent of Indian saw their organisation as above average or better in cyber preparedness compared to competitors,” the survey said. The research, however, said a lack of objective measurement of cyber risk posture could be influencing the over-optimistic view of their performance.

While Indian organisations are realistic about overall levels of risk and expect it to increase, they are not as realistic about their own cyber-readiness, it said.

The finding showed that close to 56 per cent of respondents expect cyber attacks to rise in the coming year, 42 per cent see them remaining the same, while 2 per cent expect them to drop. Mid-size organisations, with employee strength between 1,001 and 4,999, are the most concerned, with 80 per cent expecting cyber attacks to rise.

Of the industries surveyed, retail and telecom appear to have made the most progress over the past year with cybercrime defences, both with 20 per cent of reporting a decrease in attacks.

Last year, 47 per cent of financial services surveyed reported an increase in cyber attacks, with no company reporting a decline. Close to 62 per cent of companies expect their budget to increase, according to the survey. “Indian financial services companies were the most likely to see a spend increase, with 67 per cent expecting bigger budgets, compared to 60 per cent for retail and e-commerce, and just 53 per cent for telecom companies,” it said. investment trends in the country, according to the study, are primarily driven by expectation of increasing threat and pressure from customers or investors.