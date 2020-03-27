Mother Dairy offers to set up additional kiosks amid coronavirus lockdown

Amid reports of difficulties being faced by people in procuring milk and other dairy products due to the ongoing lockdown, on Friday asked residents to reach out to the company if they were seeking to put up a kiosk within their society premises.

" is with you at this difficult time. If you want to put up a kiosk within your society premises, please DM us your number and location and we will evaluate on priority. Team Mother Dairy," a tweet by the official handle of the company read.

The stores of the company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which is one of the largest suppliers of milk and dairy in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), apart from other locations, have remained open and catered to the needs of the people during the lockdown period.





ALSO READ: How states are reaching out to the poor amid coronavirus lockdown

has also taken measures to ensure social distancing is practiced by the buyers who come to purchase essentials at its stores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that social distancing is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.