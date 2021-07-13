Mphasis granted US patent for AI-driven app, infra management solution

-
ALSO READ
Mphasis shares decline 2% on muted March quarter performance
Mphasis on alpha returns: Why Blackstone finds Indian IT so attractive
Three stocks picks by Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi: Buy HDFC AMC, Mphasis
PE/VC investments in 2020 at par with 2019 at $47.6 billion, says EY-IVCA
PE Player Blackstone bets big on Mphasis, to acquire additional 26% stake
-
Blackstone-backed IT services major Mphasis announced that it has been awarded a US patent for its AI driven application and infrastructure management solution. The newly issued patent provides a solution for enterprises worldwide to optimise their technology investments through in-depth data analysis.
The solution predicts errors and failures of applications and infrastructure and enables preventive maintenance measures. The machine learning, complex systems analysis and graph theory-based algorithms identify and predict stand-alone as well as chain of events and incidents which lead to failure in technology infrastructure.
It provides early warning systems and near to real-time device failures prediction using pattern recognition, network evolution and machine learning and identifies interdependencies, cascading a well as ripple effect between components. The complex systems-based modeling solves problems arising from direct and indirect factors affecting infrastructures and enables automation of repeatable tasks with respect to monitoring and resolution.
“The indispensable technology ecosystems of today have made it crucial for enterprises to stay ahead in terms of their IT investments and frameworks. The solution harnesses the power of AI-driven predictive analysis to improve application and infrastructure efficiency and enables enterprises to automate decision-making for a healthy technological environment,” said Srikumar Ramanathan, senior vice president, global head – Solutions, Mphasis.
The core functionalities of the solution include complex interdependency analytics to identify error dependencies between components, root cause analysis to identify the reason for breakdown and take corrective action at the earliest, storage/capacity management to predict the demand and make recommendations as to when enterprises need to go on cloud or extend or reduce the virtual capacity and incident management through ticket and resource prediction, analysis, and resolution.
“Technology applications and infrastructure have become all pervasive and the Mphasis solution empowers decision makers to identify dependencies between components and predict system anomalies. The benefits include early warning of system anomalies, optimization of enterprise application and infrastructure landscape and elimination of system downtime,” said Dr Jai Ganesh, senior vice president, head – Mphasis NEXT Labs.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU